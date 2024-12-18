6 hours ago

Security agencies in Bawku have deployed drones in a bid to capture weapons and apprehend gunmen involved in ongoing attacks.

Reports indicate that the initiative has already led to the capture of several individuals and firearms. The drones, which operate at high altitudes, are used to monitor combatants engaged in hostile activities.

Once identified, security forces follow up to apprehend the perpetrators.

This morning, gunmen engaged in intense gunfire around 6 AM, with heavy shooting reported in the Bawku-Gingande and Kpalore enclaves.

However, no casualties have been confirmed from the clash.

The deployment of drones follows the recent killings by unidentified gunmen in the area, which have contributed to a rising death toll. On December 16, two individuals were killed in separate incidents in Bawku.

One of the victims, Moro Aziz, a mentally ill man from Gozesi, wandered towards the Bawku cemetery, where he was killed. The second victim, Kasim, was shot dead in Daduri while attempting to move to another location.

These deaths bring the total fatalities to 35 since the resurgence of violence in Bawku in late October 2024.