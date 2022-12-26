8 hours ago

For fear of their lives, the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association says its members in Bawku in the Upper East region might abandon their post.

According to the nurses, the current security situation in Bawku is not conducive for working.

This follows the latest insecurity in Bawku since last Monday which has claimed at least the lives of seven persons.

President of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo speaking on an Accra-based radio station, appealed for ceasefire.

She appealed to all parties involved to lay down their arms to ensure healthcare delivery in the area is not compromised.

“All that is happening in Bawku is a great source of worry to us. It is something that we do not have control over. So all that we are asking is for the two factions to lay down their arms to ensure that, there is peace in Bawku. From the reports we are getting from our people, they are not able to go to work because their safety cannot be guaranteed,” she lamented.