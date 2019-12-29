2 hours ago

The Paramount Chief of the Bawku, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II has assured the government that although some persons have been advocating for the secession of parts of his Traditional area, he and his chiefs are not interested in splitting the traditional area between two states. He explained that such a move “will not be reasonable” saying already there have been several reports of insecurity in neighbouring Burkina Faso and the Republic of Togo.

Addressing a colourful durbar at Bawku to mark the 32nd Samanpiid Festival of the people of the area,on Saturday, December 28, 2019, the Bawku Naba further appealed to the Government to strengthen security structures in the Bawku area,considering the fact that “we share common borders with Togo and Burkina Faso and we could be targets of attacks".

Requests

The Bawku Naba however called for the creation of a new administrative district in the Bawku West area,development of tree crop plantations,construction of warehouses, reversal of the name of the Bawku Senior High School back to Azoka Senior High School. This Naba Azoka observed will end the confusion often created between the Bawku Senior High Technical School and the Bawku Senior High School regarding the allocation of resources.

Festival

The Samanpiid Festival is an annual festival celebrated by the Kusasis in the Kusaug Traditional Area in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

The festival, which is used to thank God for a bumper harvest during the farming season was first celebrated in 1987. This year's celebration was under the theme: “Harnessing the economic,social and cultural heritage for the development of Kusaug".

Among the dignitaries who attended the durbar were tthe Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Upper East Regional Minister, Ms Tangoba Abayage and some government officials. Also present was the Former President Mr John Mahama,and the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia. Otumfuo's Sumankwahene, Baffour Asabre Kogyawoasu Ababio III led a delegation from the Ashanti Kingdom to grace the occasion.

The festival showcased the rich cultural heritage of the chiefs and people of the Kusaug traditional area.

Graphic Online