Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia and wife, Samira, have shared in the joys of the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo on the occasion of her 69th birthday.

Taking to twitter to express their admiration for the ‘mother of the land’, they acknowledged her good works while wishing upon her life, blessings.

Dr. Bawumia tweeted, “I wish Her Excellency Rebecca Akufo-Addo, First Lady of the Republic, a happy birthday. Auntie Becky, may God grant you long life with good health to continue serving and impacting positively on mother Ghana.”

The Second Lady on her part wrote, “Thank you for being much more than a mother, Auntie Beckie. Happy 69th. We love you.”

This follows a rather simple and romantic message to Mrs. Akufo-Addo from the camp of her beloved husband.

In a short and simple message to Rebecca, he wrote;

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful Rebecca”

Rebecca Akufo-Addo was born on 12th March 1951 and today marks her 69th birthday.

Below are the tweets:

Thank you for being much more than a mother, Auntie Beckie. Happy 69th. We love you. @RAkufoAddo pic.twitter.com/vjFsxbfUCx

— Samira Bawumia (@SBawumia) March 12, 2020

I wish Her Excellency @RAkufoAddo, First Lady of the Republic, a happy birthday. Auntie Becky, may God grant you long life with good health to continue serving and impacting positively on mother Ghana. pic.twitter.com/QX7dyEF2qO

— Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (@MBawumia) March 12, 2020

Source: Ghanaweb.com