2 hours ago

Deputy National Youth Organizer for the opposition NDC, Edem Agbana has hit back at critics who are suggesting that the umbrella family will have tough time in bid to select a running mate for its flag bearer, John Mahama, ahead of the 2020 polls.

Some surrogates of president Akufo-Addo have been gloating all over on social media that vice president Dr Mahamadu Bawumia can’t be surmounted irrespective of who the NDC picks to partner Mr Mahama due to the farmer’s competence in economic management.

But the NDC believes Dr Bawumia is not a standard for who they pick to be a running mate.

In an interview with Kwame Minkah on Dwaboase on Power 97.9 FM, the deputy NDC youth leader described the NPP’s claim as ridiculous, arguing that Dr Bawumia has dented his image with palpable lies and deceit unlike his predecessors.

The former student leader also observed that Dr Bawumia’s penchant to churn out figures that are in variance with the real economic situation in the country is a departure from the honest and humble standards set by former President Mahama and the late President Mills when they were vice Presidents as well as Alhaji Aliu Mahama.

“Our running mate will be a Noble and honest Person. Dr Bawumia is not and cannot be our standard for veep. He is simply not an honest person,” Agbana fumed Thursday morning.

This follows a town hall meeting in Kumasi last Tuesday where the vice president indicated that the Akufo-Addo government is the only government in the 4th republic to have reduced electricity tariffs for Ghanaians contrary to the reduction of electricity tariffs in 2013 under the Mahama administration.

Reacting to that comment and several ones the veep told Ghanaians, Edem Agbana said it was painful that Dr Bawumia has turned the office into a laughing stock following the various public utterances he has been making in recent times.