The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamadu Bawumia will from today, June 10, 2024, begin a 3-day campaign tour in the Ashanti region.

The Vice President’s campaign will begin with a meeting at True Vine Hotel with the Ashanti regional executives of the party, government appointees, members of parliament and parliamentary candidates.

Others include the Regional Council of Elders, the Council of Patrons, constituency chairmen, former regional executives, former Regional Council of Elders, former Council of Patrons, former government appointees, and former members of parliament.

Dr Bawumia is also expected to meet all paramount chiefs and queen mothers at the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs secretariat in Kumasi to present his vision to them before launching his campaign manifesto for the general elections.

This will be followed with a meeting with the clergy at McKeown Temple before an interaction with the Muslim leaders in the afternoon at the Kumasi Central Mosque.

Dr Bawumia will subsequently meet traders at the Kumasi Central Market.

The NPP flagbearer will conclude the first day of his campaign activities at the True Vine Hotel with meetings with various professional bodies, including the Ghana Medical Association, Ghana Bar Association, Ghana Journalists Association, University Teachers Association of Ghana, Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Association of Graduate Teachers and Coalition of Concerned Teachers.

The rest are Ghana Institute of Architects, Ghana Institute of Engineers, Ghana Institute of Surveyors, Ghana Association of Society of Medical Physics, Nurses and Midwifery Association, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ghana, and the Ghana Institute of Planning, among others.

Rumours suggest that the Vice President may announce his running mate from the Ashanti Region while on this tour.