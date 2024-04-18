26 minutes ago

The Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat, Dr Kingsley Agyemang has charged the youth to rally behind the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia by voting massively for him to win the upcoming general elections since he has a great vision to transform Ghana in the coming years.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia-led government has invested massively in the Educational sector since 2017 which has transformed a lot of the youths 'lives, hence the need to let the NPP government continue.

Dr Kingsley Agyemang said this when speaking at the All National University on the Occasion of the Career Conference and Alumni Engagement 2024 Hosted by the Department of Human Resources held in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional Capital.

The 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for Abukwa South Congress in the Eastern Region noted that digital talent development, as advocated by Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, underscores the importance of preparing the youth for the fourth industrial revolution.

According to him, "The foundation of everything in nature is information, if you take a critical look at the creation story as illustrated by the book of Genesis in the Bible, whatever God said and saw, was good. This depicts a clear architectural blueprint held in the creative impulse to which comparisons could be made information then is critical to empowerment, and thanks to President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo who focused his energies and legacy on the singular most important intervention in the history of Ghana, since our independence by executing the Free SHS education policy".

He said, "Today we are counting the over 5 million Ghanaian youth who have been equipped with the information, knowledge and skill to embrace opportunities in a new world order that offers so much for the youth".

He continued "It is significant to note from this new paradigm that, the human impact or effect can not be sidelined, whether in robotics or artificial intelligent systems, on that's; a skilled person must be responsible for forfeiting the codes and fulfilling the necessary technological commands that mapmakers systems function".

He said "This is where I share in the drive of Dr Mahamadu Bawumia’s announcement of training one million youth as a strategic national development agenda to drive the country’s digitalisation agenda. In his announcement, He reiterated the need to build the digital talent required for the fourth industrial revolution. In collaboration with the private sector, he mentioned ‘training at least 200,000 youth per year for the next five years. This, along with other policies, will create jobs for the youth, including school dropouts."

He continued that this means the educational curriculum will be repositioned towards STEM, robotics, artificial intelligence, and vocational skills to cope with the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and job creation.

"A reason as a nation, we cannot let the blessing of Dr Bawumia’s Presidency pass us by or be put on hold by propaganda that has nothing to offer the teeming youth of this country".

Dr Agyemang said it's notable to note that "we form about 67% of the national population as statistical data, meaning we are represented more than any other group. Therefore, our majority decision now has the propensity to affect the future of Ghana, and as youth leaders, I encourage you all to throw your support massively behind the candidature of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in his quest to lead this nation into a technological revolution".

"We are the youth of this time and hence have more time than any other grouping, therefore posterity expects us to make judicious decisions now that will benefit the generations to come and the best decision in my humble opinion is to support Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to be the next President of Ghana" Dr Agyemang noted.

He continued that the complexities of the modern workplace demand more than just an arsenal of academic knowledge that emphasizes STEM, robotics, artificial intelligence, and vocational skills. Soft skills like creativity, communication, critical thinking, and problem-solving are essential weapons in today's competitive landscape.

He added that the ability to collaborate effectively, to think on the feet, and to navigate complex interpersonal dynamics can often be the deciding factor in determining success.

He urged the youth that achieve SDGs by advancing youth participation indeed a recent assessment by the Botnar Foundation on achieving the United Nations SDGs Agenda 2030 on sustainable development puts it this way, to achieve these goals, adding that the youth should not be seen or used as passive receipts, ‘beneficiaries’, or even energetic storytellers.

" As mentioned earlier, the implementation of initiatives such as the Free Senior High School (SHS) education policy in Ghana, spearheaded by President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, has been a significant stride towards equipping the youth with the necessary tools to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With millions of Ghanaian youth now equipped with knowledge and skills, the focus must shift towards preparing them for the dynamic nature of the job market" He underscored.

However, the 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for Abuakwa South Constituency urged the youth to embrace opportunities in the job market and navigate career paths is not merely a noble aspiration but a vital necessity for the progress and sustainability of any society.

He noted that the foundation of empowerment lies in access to information, education, and skills training.