The flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has reportedly submitted the name of his choice of running mate for the upcoming December 7 presidential election to the leadership of the party.

According to renowned broadcaster, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, a handful of bigwigs in the NPP, including the vice president's choice of running mate, have confirmed to him that a name has been submitted.

Nkrumah Tikese, who made these claims during his Ade Akye Abia programme on Okay FM, on Monday, April 4, 2024, said that one of the main reasons given for Bawumia’s choice was the influence of the Manhyia Palace.

“What I’m hearing is that His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has submitted the choice of his running mate to the leadership long ago. I called about 50 people and they told me that he had already submitted his choice of running mate… They have given me the name of the person and just this morning the person confirmed it.

“I won’t mention the name of the person but I would give his attributes. The person is loved by Manhyia. When Bawumia wanted to become the flagbearer, he went to speak to Manhyia and they also told him that if he was made the flagbearer, they (the chiefs) would also choose their own (as his running mate). This is the first reason,” he said in Twi.

The broadcaster added that the second reason was that the person was very wealthy and the party needs money for its campaign to remain in power.

“The party needs money for campaign and the person also made a lot of money at the two ministries he has headed…The person went to the Education and Energy ministries and Bawumia also needs money,” he said.

