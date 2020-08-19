2 hours ago

Former Minister for Roads and Highways Inusah Abdulai Bistav Fuseini refuted claims by Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia against road projects undertaken by the Mahama government.

Dr Bawumia claimed staggering disparities in the value of similar projects undertaken by the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama government and current projects by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

The Vice President said while the NPP government is constructing four major interchanges; Tema, Pokuase, Tamale and Obetsebi Lamptey interchanges for $289m, the Mahama administration built the Kwame Nkrumah interchange alone at a cost of a staggering $260 million.

He among other things dismissed claims that the NPP had abandoned infrastructure projects inherited from the NC government saying “out of 30 infrastructure projects inherited, we have completed 16 of them including 10 polyclinics and 2 district hospitals.”

However, speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr today, Alhaji Fuseinin said the vice-president had “graduated with first-class honours in propaganda from University of telling lies.”

He said the total amount of loans contracted by the NPP from 2016 is GHc160 billion as against GHc54 billion by the NDC.

“We left them two gas plants. So apart from the loans, they were getting resources.”

He went on to note that the Pokuase, Tema, Obetsebi interchanges were all part of the GHC54billion loan secured by the NDC.

“You can’t compare the Tema interchange to the Nkrumah Circle interchange. The Tema interchange is a bridge in terms of concept. It’s not an interchange as it’s being called. When you just do propaganda on the face of it, you are going to deceive a lot of people,” he added.