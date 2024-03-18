1 hour ago

The first Vice Chairman for Atwima Nwabiagya South, Hon John Duodu (Sir John), has stated that one of the key reasons why Bawumia appears to be better suited to lead Ghana’s digitization era is his academic background in economics and technology. He added that Bawumia holds a PhD in economics from Simon Fraser University in Canada and has also worked as a lecturer in economics at the same university. This academic background gives Bawumia a deep understanding of the economic implications of digitalization, as well as the technical knowledge needed to implement digital initiatives effectively.

Furthermore, Sir John added that Bawumia’s experience as Vice President of Ghana since 2017 has provided him with firsthand experience in implementing digital initiatives in the country. During his time in office, Bawumia has championed several key digital projects, such as the digital property addressing system, mobile money interoperability, and the digitization of the port clearance system. These initiatives have helped to streamline processes, reduce corruption, and improve efficiency in various sectors of the economy.

On the other hand, Mahama, while he has experience in public service as the former President of Ghana, does not have the same depth of experience in digital initiatives as Bawumia. While Mahama did launch the e-transform project during his time in office, the impact of this project was limited and did not have the same scale of success as some of the initiatives spearheaded by Bawumia, he stated.

“Dr Bawumia’s track record of successfully implementing digital initiatives in Ghana suggests that he has the skills and knowledge needed to lead the country’s digitization efforts. The mobile money interoperability system, for example, has helped to make financial services more accessible to Ghanaians, while the digital property addressing system has improved land administration and property rights in the country. These achievements demonstrate Bawumia’s ability to deliver concrete results in the digital space",Sir John added.

He also added that Bawumia’s focus on building a strong digital infrastructure in Ghana is essential for the country’s long-term economic development,a strong digital infrastructure is crucial for attracting investment, promoting innovation, and creating jobs in the digital economy. By investing in digital infrastructure, Ghana can position itself as a leader in the digital space and reap the benefits of the digital revolution.

He stated that Mahama’s vision for Ghana’s digital future is less clear and detailed than that of Bawumia. While Mahama has expressed support for digital initiatives in the past, his track record in implementing such initiatives is not as strong as Bawumia’s. Without a clear roadmap and proven track record, it is unclear whether Mahama would be able to effectively lead Ghana’s digitization efforts and maximize the potential benefits of digitalization for the country.

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng.