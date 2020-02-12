19 minutes ago

A top member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs, has advised his party to learn from Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's 'eloquent delivery skills' ahead of the 2020 general elections.

According to Allotey Jacobs, the Vice President has dominated the Ghanaian political space with his 'delivery tactics' and said the communication machinery of the NDC can also do same.

Uncle Allotey, as he is affectionately called, made these assertions while giving his submission on the government's Town Hall Meeting and Results Fair held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi on Tuesday.

The event which saw guests from civil society groups, academia, political parties and the general public, aimed at touting the government's economic performance since assuming office some three (3) years ago.

Speaking at the event, the Vice President said there has been evident in the performance of the cedi, insisting that the currency has performed better and had been stable under the NPP government for long compared with figures under the erstwhile NDC government.

But, appearing on 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM, Allotey Jacobs feared that Dr. Bawumia's 'tactical delivery' in Kumasi yesterday, has shot him to another fame and could trend in the news for the next two weeks which he said, can affect the NDC's communication.

According to him, the Vice President has really raised the flag of his party higher and said the NDC needed to appoint a running mate of Dr. Bawumia's standard who can match him 'boot for boot'.

"...Prior to losing the 2016 elections, our communication wasn't cohesive. Bawumia has in a way roughly driven into the political space ...from 2017 till now, he occupies almost two-thirds of our political space because we are always criticising him. I believe that we should get someone who's of Bamumia's pedigree to match him straight", he opined.

Asked whether or not the NDC communicators have no response yet for the Town Hall Meeting, Allotey said the best person to respond to Dr. Bawumia is Mahama.

"The best person to respond to Bawumia currently is Mahama who's indebted in communication skills, highly intelligent and can make a presentation to the understanding of the people", he told host, Kwame Sefa Kayi.

Source: Ghanaguardian.com