2 hours ago

Alexander Segbefia, the Deputy Campaign Manager for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has pointed out that the Vice-President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is not a benchmark for the NDC’s choice of selecting Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as a running mate for John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, comparing Dr Bawumia to Prof Opoku-Agyemang is neither here nor there.

Segbefia told Joy News on Monday, “There is no way that the kind of statements that Dr Bawumia makes you would ever get Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang making, and not even possibly apologizing even if he makes the wrong statement for it later. How can you compare such a person with Prof?”

Alex Segbefia continued: “Dr Bawumia is not our yardstick. If we made him our yardstick, we would be looking at a different type of animal…we’ve to move from that type of politics. The politics of not saying what you mean and [meaning] what you say…”

He added that Prof Opoku-Agyemang is not the flag bearer therefore as a running mate, she is only coming on board to complement John Dramani Mahama, the flag bearer.

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang was on Monday declared running mate of NDC flag bearer John Dramani Mahama.

Her selection comes after months of speculations within both traditional and social media.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), hours after John Dramani Mahama had made the announcement, organized a press conference to congratulate the NDC but with loads of what they term were failures of Naana in their dossier.

Yaw Buaben Asamoah who addressed the media stated that Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s choice is “a clear indication that he [John Mahama] does not take the Ghanaian electorate seriously”.

