Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) Kennedy Agyapong has declared Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the most suitable leader to safeguard and improve Ghana’s flagship Free Senior High School (Free SHS) program. Speaking at a party event, Agyapong emphasized Bawumia's proven commitment to education and his vision for strengthening the initiative.

According to Agyapong, the Vice President has demonstrated unparalleled dedication to national development, particularly in the education sector.

“Bawumia has the foresight and capability to not only protect the Free SHS policy but also to make it even better. His leadership will ensure that every Ghanaian child has access to quality education,” Agyapong asserted.

He further highlighted how the Free SHS program has transformed lives, allowing thousands of students from underprivileged backgrounds to pursue their education without financial barriers.

Agyapong believes Bawumia’s economic acumen and innovative mindset will address existing challenges in the program and pave the way for its expansion.

“Bawumia’s digitalization agenda is a testament to his commitment to progress. With him as President, the Free SHS program will not only be protected but also elevated to new heights, ensuring sustainability and excellence,” Agyapong added.

Agyapong urged Ghanaians to rally behind Bawumia in the upcoming 2024 elections, describing him as the ideal leader to continue the legacy of the NPP and drive national development.

He called on the party faithful to prioritize unity and work collectively to secure victory for the NPP.

“With Bawumia at the helm, Ghana’s education system will remain a beacon of hope for future generations,” Agyapong concluded.