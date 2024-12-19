3 hours ago

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, joined thousands of Muslims in Kumasi on Wednesday afternoon for prayers and the burial service of the late Ashanti Regional Imam, Sheikh Abdul Mumin Haroun.

Sheikh Haroun, aged 74, passed away on Tuesday night at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

Dr. Bawumia, who arrived in Kumasi on Wednesday morning for the burial service, was accompanied by his running mate in the 2024 Presidential Election, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, along with several Members of Parliament and senior officials.

In the company of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, Dr. Bawumia visited the residence of the late Imam to offer prayers before the Janazah (pre-burial prayers), which was held at the Kumasi Central Mosque.

Dr. Bawumia and the National Chief Imam joined thousands of Muslims from all walks of life for the mandatory Janazah, conducted in the afternoon.

Following the prayers, Sheikh Abdul Mumin Haroun was laid to rest at the Tafo Cemetery in Kumasi.