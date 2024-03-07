2 hours ago

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed shock and sadness at the passing of Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah.

In his heartfelt message of mourning, Vice President Bawumia hailed John Kumah as a dedicated member of both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the government, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to their collective success. “You were a truly committed member of our party and government,” Dr. Bawumia wrote on his social media platforms, bidding farewell to a cherished colleague.

Dr. John Kumah’s journey was one marked by a profound dedication to service and excellence. As the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, he brought over 15 years of experience in leadership, innovation, and job creation to his role. His tenure as the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) showcased his vision for fostering entrepreneurship and driving economic growth in Ghana.

Before his government service, John Kumah distinguished himself as a lawyer and entrepreneur, founding successful ventures like Aduaprokye Chambers and Majak Associates Ltd. His academic achievements, including a Doctorate in Business Innovation from the Swiss Business School, underscored his commitment to lifelong learning and professional development.

John Kumah’s sudden passing on March 7, 2024, sent shockwaves through the nation, leaving behind a legacy of service and dedication. As Ghana mourned the loss of a beloved leader, Vice President Bawumia’s poignant words served as a tribute to John Kumah’s enduring impact on the party, the government, and the nation as a whole.