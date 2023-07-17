1 hour ago

Following Kennedy Agyapong's recent veiled attacks of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the depreciation of the cedi in 2021, a radio interview in 2022 has emerged of the same Kennedy Agyapong vehemently arguing that Dr. Bawumia could not be blamed for the cedi depreciation.

The Assin North MP, who is campaigning to NPP delegates to be elected NPP flagbearer, shocked many party faithful over the weekend when he launched a shocking attack on the NPP Government's decision to go to the IMF, and also launched another veiled attack on Dr. Bawumia, blaming him for the depreciation of the Cedi last year.

Surprisingly, however, an interview of Kennedy Agyapong last year has emerged, in which he stressed that the depreciation of the city and high inflation were as a result of global crisis, which he indicated, had hit many countries' economy, including the US.

"The Vice President once said when your fundamentals are weak, the exchange rate will expose you. Yes it is true. But when the economic indicators globally are negative, Ghana's cannot be positive," Kennedy Agyepong said in the 2021 interview.

"Do you understand? One country's indicators cannot be positive when the global economic indicators are negative. So with the Vice President's scenario; look

in an era where there is pandemic, it is everybody's burden," he added.

Kennedy Agyapong then buttressed his defence of the Vice President by narrating how prices had gone up in the US and how the US Dollar had also depreciated.

"What I used to buy for $12 Dollars in 2019 is now being sold at $21. It has never happened before and that is not the rate at which prices of things happen in America but it has happened because we are not in normal times," Kennedy Agyapong noted.

Following Kennedy Agyapong's outbursts, he has been heavily criticised by many NPP faithful for what many describe as his unwarranted attacks of the Government, and to some extent, the party he is seeking to lead.

Many have also pointed out how he has made Dr. Bawumia the focus of his campaign and has consistently launched attacks on the Vice President - which has been described as a surprise departure from how he used to praise Dr. Bawumia, as records show.

Kennedy Agyapong is one of 10 aspirants, hoping to be elected as the next flagbearer of the NPP, and Dr. Bawumia is widely tipped to win the race, which begins with a super delegates conference to prune down the number of aspirants to 5 for the main Congress to elect a flagbearer in November this year.