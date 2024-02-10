1 day ago

A former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Inusah Fuseini, has expressed disappointment in Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s vision statement describing it as rehashing unfilled promises.

The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party addressed the nation on Wednesday, February 7, outlining a series of policies he plans to implement if elected as President.

Prioritizing digitization, Dr Bawumia expressed his intention to leverage technology and the private sector to create sustainable jobs, generate revenue, and establish systems that would advance Ghana into the modern global economy.

Among his promises was the abolition of the e-levy, which imposes a 1.5 per cent charge on all electronic and mobile money transactions exceeding GH¢100 per day, and the alignment of Ghana’s port charges with those of Togo to curb the smuggling of goods.

However, according to Mr Fuseini, who is also a former Member of Parliament for the Tamale Central constituency, the NPP’s presidential candidate merely reiterated promises that the government had previously made and failed to fulfil.

Mr Fuseini said onThe Big Issueon Saturday, February 10, that Dr Bawumia “rehashed promises the NPP government had said to Ghanaians and were not fulfilled…We are disappointed in Bawumia’s speech.”