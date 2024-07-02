3 hours ago

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye is convinced its flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia made a great choice in selecting Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO, as his running mate.

According to him, Dr Bawumia selected the Manhyia South MP based on his rich experience in the political space.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Nana B said the surveys which tipped NAPO as the preferred candidate proved he has overwhelming support.

“His Excellency the Vice President is making this decision with a huge wealth of experience. Why do I say so? In 2008 he was the running mate, in 2012 he was the running mate, in 2016 he was the running mate and we won, in 2020 elections he was again. His Excellency the president nominated him again to be his running mate. So he’s been eight years or more running mate and eight years vice president,” he explained.

He appealed to the party’s rank and file to give the Vice President the maximum respect for his choice since he did not just wake up from sleep to make the nomination.

“He [Bawumia] has made this decision based on his own experience, the consultation he has done. So clearly you will expect such a man to come before national executives with some convincing and detailed reasons why he wants Dr Matthew Opoku to partner him,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Dr Bawumia has formally informed the NPP national executives of his nomination.

A National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council meeting on Thursday, July 4 at the Alisa Hotel where NAPO will be introduced for consideration and approval.