59 minutes ago

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, left the country for the Republic of Italy and the Vatican State for a working visit.

According to a statement issued by his spokesperson, Dr Gideon Boako, the vice president is expected to meet the leader of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Francis, as part of the working visit.

The statement indicated that Dr Bawumia’s visit forms part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s relationship with Italy and the Vatican.

“The Vice President, H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, departed Ghana last night for a working visit to the Republic of Italy and the Vatican State. This visit aims to further strengthen the enduring relations between Ghana, the Republic of Italy and Vatican State.

“Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is scheduled to hold bilateral talks, including with His Holiness Pope Francis. The Pope's message of love, mercy, and inclusion, which he has devoted himself to promoting unity and mutual understanding between all peoples, has been embraced around the world. The meeting will highlight our common principles of peace, justice, and solidarity to guide us into a better future,” part of the statement reads.

It added, “These diplomatic visits are part of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's efforts to strengthen connections with the global community. The Vice President was accompanied by some government officials”.

