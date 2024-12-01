7 hours ago

The Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stressed his commitment to removing taxes on mobile phones in order to reduce prices of mobile phones in Ghana.

Addressing thousands in Koforidua during his tour of the Eastern Region, Dr. Bawumia said, as Ghana advances in her digital revolution, there is the need for citizens to have more affordable access to mobile phones, because it is an essential tool in any digitised country, hence his decision to scrap taxes on mobile phones.

"One of the things I want to do as President, by the grace of God, is to remove taxes on mobile phones," Dr. Bawumia said.

"We will remove the taxes so that the cost of mobile phones in Ghana will be cheaper."

"With the work we are doing, the digitalisation and the work we want to do with the youth, taxes on mobile phones ought to go and I will take them off to make mobile phones cheaper and more affordable in Ghana."

Dr. Bawumia, who has been credited with Ghana's digital revolution over the past eight years, has announced his intentions to step up Ghana's digitalisation drive to another level under his Presidency.

As part of the enhanced digital revolution, he has announced he wants to see Ghana become Africa's digital hub, and has, therefore, unveiled plans to train one million young Ghanaians in digital skills and prepare them for global opportunities in the digital space.