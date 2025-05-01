11 hours ago

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has visited Herbert, the KNUST student who was stabbed by an unknown person in Kumasi on Monday night.

Herbert, who was part of KNUST Students from the Unity Hall engaged to provide cheer songs to an individual at the NPP's thank you tour held in Bantama on Tuesday, was stabbed after the event, following misunderstanding over money between the Unity Hall 'jama group' and another group, yet to be identified.

The injured student has since been receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Dr. Bawumia, who is still on the thank you tour in the Ashanti Region, paid a visit to the victim on Wednesday evening at the Kpmfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Accompanied by leading officials of the NPP, Dr. Bawumia expressed his sympathies and best wishes to the injured student.

He also donated GH 50,000 Cedis to the injured student, to support his medical expenses.

The grandmother of the student, who received the money, expressed gratitude to Dr. Bawumia for his kind gesture, as well as to the entire delegation for the visit.

Dr. Bawumia thanked the Almighty Allah for saving the life of the student, and wished him a speedy recovery.