Haruna Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, has voiced skepticism regarding the credibility of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), as the country gears up for the 2024 elections.

Iddrisu highlighted what he perceives as a pattern of dishonesty in Bawumia's political career, accusing him of making promises that he ultimately fails to honour.

He emphasized that this tendency to promise without delivering has undermined Bawumia's credibility among the Ghanaian electorate.

“We are determined to capture all eleven seats in the Upper West region.

“Nana Addo Dankwa and Dr. Bawumia have only moved Ghana from 'Ghana Beyond Aid' to 'Ghana Beyond Borrowing.' We can't borrow because they are making it impossible for the country to rely on external borrowing to finance the budget and deal with the deficit,” he said.

Speaking in an interview on Joy News on April 22, 2024, he criticized Bawumia's recent attempts to distance himself from the current administration led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He argued that Bawumia cannot selectively disassociate himself from the government's actions, asserting that if he does not wish to bear responsibility for its failures, he should not claim credit for its successes.

The Tamale South MP asserted that the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led administration has mismanaged the economy that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), under the leadership of John Mahama, will inherit.

“We are aware that President John Dramani Mahama will inherit a problematic economy to manage. Our efforts would focus on stabilizing the economy and embarking on major constitutional and administrative reforms.

“As for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, he will suffer from a credibility problem as a habitual lying politician. Just making promises…we don't do that. When you make promises and can't honour them, you must apologize to the Ghanaian people.

“He cannot disassociate himself from the Nana Addo Dankwa government. If he doesn’t want to share their failings, he shouldn’t share their success. God bless,” he added.