The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is an advocate of "grow what you eat and eat what you grow." His wife, Mrs Samira Bawumia, has disclosed that his favourite food is cocoyam with garden eggs stew.

Speaking in a radio interview on Monday afternoon as part of the 2020 International Women's Day (IWD), Mrs Bawumia said Dr Bawumia is not just a mere advocate of Ghanaian foods but he really likes them and eats them.

She disclosed that was her trump card in getting her wishes fulfilled when the Vice President gets home, since she herself was a good cook and normally prepared those delicacies herself.

Mrs Bawumia who was speaking on Asempa FM also disclosed that aside from the cocoyam and garden eggs stew, Dr Bawumia also likes "bra", a delicacy from his [Bawumia's] North East home region.