2 hours ago

The Chairman of the Manifesto Committee for the Bawumia Campaign Team, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has hailed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s manifesto as a bold and comprehensive response to the concerns of Ghanaians.

In anticipation of the manifesto launch, he said the document is a blend of Dr. Bawumia’s vision and the insights gathered from citizens during his nationwide engagements.

The former Majority leader noted that, the manifesto has inputs from all relevant groups in society.

“We accompanied him throughout his engagements, listening to the people and noting their concerns. He has incorporated these into his vision, acknowledging that despite his achievements, he is not the sole custodian of knowledge, wisdom, or experience.

“This manifesto is a mix of his focus and the ideas we gathered from our interactions with the people, resulting in a comprehensive vision.

“When he met with the people, they voiced numerous concerns. We have carefully considered and incorporated them all. This manifesto is a bold attempt to address the issues raised,” Mr. Mensah-Bonsu explained.