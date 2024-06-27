2 hours ago

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, has said that he would not have chosen Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as running mate for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, if it was up to him to do so.

According to Mr Appiah-Kubi, although Dr Opoku Prempeh qualifies to be vice president of Ghana, “I won’t choose him”.

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Bawumia was reported to have presented Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s name to President Akufo-Addo on June 26 as his choice of a running mate.

Prior to that, Dr Opoku Prempeh has been widely tipped to be the choice among others.

Dr Bawumia’s choice is expected to be presented to the National Executive Council for the final decision before the official announcement.

Commenting on the development on June 27, Mr Appiah-Kubi said Dr Opoku Prempeh lacks what he (Appiah-Kubi) looks out for in a running mate for the NPP.

“We have not been consulted as a caucus for us to state our position, but me Appiah-Kubi, if it was for me to choose, I won’t choose him. Because he is not my preference… I would want somebody who will be open to the people on the ground, who will be able to deliver the votes, somebody who will submit to the presidency and who will also bring parliament closer to the executive,” he explained.

The Asante Akim North legislator further noted that, “We should find somebody who if the presidential candidate is not there, he will hold the hand of a member of parliament and go and campaign in that member’s constituency… he cannot hold my hand so why should I prefer him?” He quizzed.