1 hour ago

Collins Adomako-Mensah, Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North Constituency, has hinted that NPP Flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has settled on Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate.

According to him, since Ghanaians demanded that the running mate should come from the Ashanti region, someone from Manhyia has been chosen, and that is Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

He revealed this during an interview with Angel FM: “We say we want a running mate from the Ashanti region and isn’t the Ashanti region Manhyia, so what’s the problem? If you want a typical Ashanti, who is an Ashanti, and who is his nephew?"

The host then suggested that all fingers pointed to Napo.

Collins Adomako said, “Do we have any better car than Rolls-Royce, and now we have someone who has a Rolls-Royce engine within him (Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh) what else will you want.”

He also addressed the perception of Napo being rude and arrogant, saying, “Matthew Opoku Prempeh is different; I don’t know why people think he is arrogant. Get close to him, and you will love him; he is a giver and does everything.”

The names of three prominent members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who are all cabinet ministers and sitting Members of Parliament, have emerged as potential candidates for the position of running mate to the NPP's presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the December 2024 general elections.

All three potential running mates bear the title Doctor (Dr). They are Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe constituency in the Ashanti Region and Minister for Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Napo), Member of Parliament for Manhyia South constituency also in the Ashanti Region and Minister for Energy, and Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Member of Parliament for Abetifi in the Eastern Region and Minister for Food and Agriculture.

On May 21, 2024, Akufo-Addo announced that the flagbearer would announce his running mate in June.

Source: Ghanaweb