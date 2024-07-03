3 hours ago

The Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson, has told the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to worry about the Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), becoming the running mate of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

Speaking during a panel discussion on ChannelOne TV, on July 1, 2024, Mensah Thompson told the NDC that civil society organisations in the country are going to deal with NAPO if he is announced as the vice-presidential candidate of the NPP.

He said he is compiling statements and actions of the energy minister and Member of Parliament for Manhyia and would end his candidacy within two days.

"I want to tell the NDC, please don't waste your time on Matthew Opoku Prempeh. Leave him for us. We will finish him in 48 hours. Focus on your campaign, your messages, and leave him for us (we civil society organizations).

"Were we not in this country when he was education minister? Haven't we seen him as Minister for Energy? Please leave him for us. We will end it for him in exactly 48 hours. I have started the compilation of his tapes, of his own parliamentary behaviours, all his public and private fracas," he said.

The ASEPA boss also told the NDC not to make the mistake of allowing its vice-presidential candidate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, to respond to statements made by NAPO.

"We have all that. We are ready for him. They should bring him. Let's end it for him. And I want to caution the NDC, please, especially the handlers of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang; don't waste your time trying to use Prof. to come and respond to NAPO or put NAPO and her on the same level. No, they are not on the same level. Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang is on a pedestal, NAPO is in the gutters.

"Leave him there. Let somebody else respond to him. Let Prof. focus on campaigning, talking to the market women, talking to the people, and leave NAPO for us. We are the ones who are going to handle NAPO for you. Don't worry at all. We give just 48 hours. They should announce,' he reiterated.

Meanwhile, the Flagbearer of the NPP, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has officially submitted the name of the Minister for Energy and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), as his preferred running mate for the upcoming 2024 elections.

According to a report by Joy News, the NPP flagbearer presented NAPO to the National Executives of the party on Monday, July 1, 2024, at the party’s headquarters in Accra.

The Vice President also met with the Majority Caucus of Parliament earlier on Monday and officially informed them of his decision to pick the energy minister as the party’s vice-presidential candidate.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News, the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed that the Vice President has presented NAPO as his running mate to the National Executives.

He said that the next National Executive Council of the party is to approve NAPO’s nomination.

The executive is expected to meet on Thursday, July 4, 2024, to confirm or otherwise Bawumia’s choice of NAPO as his running mate.

Source: Ghanaweb