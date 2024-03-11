1 hour ago

Barely a month after he unveiled his vision for the country, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia appears to be winning the hearts of some constituencies considered critical winning any election in Ghana.

The Outcomes International latest report on Ten(10) swing constituencies reveal that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has an edge over flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) and former President, John Dramani Mahama.

According to the survey was conducted for 977 respondents from ten key swing constituencies in Greater Accra, Central, and Bono regions from 10th to 25th February 2024, the overall performance of each of the leading candidates shows that Dr. Bawumia (43.5%) has a little edge over Mr. Mahama (42.1%).

However, the poll shows that 6.9% of the respondents will vote for other candidates and 7.4% were undecided at the time of the polling.

"From the survey report, there has been a close contest between the two leading candidates: Bawumia and Mahama. Whereas former President Mahama wins in Ablekuma Central, Adentan, Ledzokuku and Awutu Senya West;

Dr. Bawumia wins in La Dadekotopon, Cape Coast North, Twifo-Atti Morkwa, Dormaa West and Jaman North," the report said.

Previous polls had put John Mahama in the lead. But as the election nears, Dr Bawumia appears to be making great strides in closing the gap especially after unveiling a blueprint of his vision for Ghana

The campaign is expected to be get even more heated as the two leading contenders seek to secure more ground and win the 2024 General Elections.

It would be recalled that a similar survey conducted by two renowned research outfits – the Centre for Sustainable African Development Initiatives (C-SADI), UK and The Outcomes International, Ghana -on the possible outcome of the flagbearership race of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) predicted straight win for Bawumia for the two polls in August 27 and November 4 last year.