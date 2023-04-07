1 hour ago

Bayer 04 Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong is inching closer to a move to Manchester United as talks between both clubs continue.

The German side has slapped a hefty price tag of 50 million Euros for the player they bought for a modest fee from Celtic some years ago.

Frimpong has been linked with a possible move to Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Barcelona among others but Erik Ten Haag's Manchester United leads the queue.

The Amsterdam-born Frimpong has been in good form for his side this season after a frustrating campaign last season where he was sidelined by a severe injury.

The 22-year-old-right-back has scored eight goals and provided six assists in the Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen.

He joined the German side from Scottish giants Celtic in January 2021 and has matured into a complete full-back with his pace and attacking prowess a real assert while he is also sound defensive after sealing his initial £11.5 million switch from Parkhead to the Bay Arena.

His form has ignited interest from clubs in England, Spain whiles the rumour mill is in overdrive in Germany the two giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund all said to be interested.

The Netherlands youth international, whom the Celts signed from Manchester City in 2019 for just £350,000, has come on leaps and bounds since joining Leverkusen.