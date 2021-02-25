3 hours ago

Dutch born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong who plays for Bayer Leverkusen is reportedly attracting interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

According to reports filed by Spanish outlet Fichajes, the European giants are ready to pay €20 million for the right-back.

Frimpong is the subject of interest from Real Madrid over a possible move in a future transfer window.

The Dutch-born with Ghanaian descent is valued at around €20 million by Bayer Leverkusen, is only a contingency option for Los Blancos if they cannot land their priority targets.

The promising right-back spent his formative years with Manchester City before joining Celtic in September 2019 in search of regular first-team opportunities.

The decision was vindicated as he established a foothold in the Scottish giants’ squad and enjoyed a productive eighteen-month spell before joining Bayer Leverkusen in the January transfer window this year.

The move has panned out well for Frimpong, as after an initial settling in period, he has become a key figure for the Bundesliga outfit.

This season, Frimpong has played every single game for Die Werkself, chipping in with two goals and six assists in 20 appearances in all competitions. His exploits have now been noticed by one of the biggest clubs in the world in Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants have been reported to be in the market for a right-back in the wake of the fitness issues that have blighted Dani Carvajal in the past year. With the Spaniard set to turn 30 in January, it behoves Real Madrid to lay down a succession plan for him, especially with Lucas Vazquez not proving to be as effective as he was last season as a makeshift right-back.