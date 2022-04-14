3 hours ago

Bayern Leverkusen winger Karim Bellarabi who has a Ghanaian descent has been ruled out of action for a long time.

The winger was born to a Moroccan father and a German mother but has a Ghanaian descent through one of his parents.

Karim Bellarabi tore a muscle in his left thigh during Bayer's 0-0 draw at VfL Bochum .

The 32-year-old will be absent from the Rhineland "until further notice", as the Bundesliga club announced on Monday. Bellarabi was pulled out of the game just minutes after being substituted on Sunday.

He has been beset by a lot of injuries this season as he has been forced to make only 944 minutes for Leverkusen, scoring four goals and making five assists.

The German International has been at Leverkusen since 2014 with his current contract due to expire next year.