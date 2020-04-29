2 hours ago

It appears almost every other day there is a new suitor joining the chase for in demand Ghana and Athletico Madrid's Thomas Teye Partey.

The newest club to have joined the queue is German giants Bayern Munich as they are eyeing him as a long term replacement for the ageing Javi Martinez.

Thomas part is also highly coveted by a host of Premier League clubs with Arsenal thought to be leading the chase for the Ghanaian International.

Javi Martinez who is 31 years old has been blighted by injuries and is in the twilight of his career and the Bavarians want a long term replacement for him.

FC Hollywood are of the firm conviction that they have got their man in the Rojiblancos key asset Thomas Teye Partey despite huge interest from Premier League sides.

A transfer bidding war is set to take place in the summer for the signature of the central midfielder.

Thomas Partey is contracted to the Rojiblancos until the summer of 2023 with a release clause of 50 million euros with Athletico Madrid keen to double his release clause while extending his contract.