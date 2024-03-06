51 minutes ago

Reports suggest that Bayern Munich is eyeing a summer transfer move for the talented Jeremie Frimpong, who has been making waves with Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga.

Frimpong, a Dutch-Ghanaian defender, has been in stellar form over the past two seasons, with the current campaign standing out as he plays a pivotal role in Bayer Leverkusen's dominance in the Bundesliga.

Sources indicate that Bayern Munich's top brass is impressed by Frimpong's skills and performance on the field, leading them to consider a significant investment to secure his services.

However, any potential transfer hinges on the appointment of a new manager at Bayern Munich, who must also see Frimpong as a valuable addition to the squad.

It's understood that Bayer Leverkusen would entertain offers for Jeremie Frimpong only if Bayern Munich is willing to meet his hefty release clause of €45 million.

The versatile 23-year-old is yet to make a decision about his future and remains focused on helping Leverkusen in their quest for the Bundesliga title this season.

Frimpong's remarkable contributions in the league, with 14 goal involvements including eight goals and six assists, have garnered attention, positioning him as a highly coveted prospect in the upcoming transfer window.