1 hour ago

A court in Germany has decided that Bayern Munich defender, Jerome Boateng will face charges of domestic violence, a spokesman has confirmed.

The Munich court ruled that the former German international of Ghanaian origin can stand trial on a charge of "slight, intentional bodily injuries", the court spokesman Klaus-Peter Juengst told AFP on Monday.

It rejected, however, charges of "serious bodily injuries" against Boateng, one of the country's most successful players, having won the World Cup with Germany in 2014 and the Champions League with Bayern in 2013.

Boateng, 31, is accused of having attacked his ex-partner, with whom he was in relationship for 10 years during which time they had two of his three children together.

The investigation was opened in autumn of 2018 and formal prosecutions began in February this year.