A court in Germany has decided that Bayern Munich defender, Jerome Boateng will face charges of domestic violence, a spokesman has confirmed.

The Munich court ruled that the former German international of Ghanaian origin can stand trial on a charge of "slight, intentional bodily injuries", the court spokesman Klaus-Peter Juengst told AFP on Monday.


Boateng, 31, is accused of having attacked his ex-partner, with whom he was in relationship for 10 years during which time they had two of his three children together.

The investigation was opened in autumn of 2018 and formal prosecutions began in February this year.