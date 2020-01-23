1 hour ago

South African journalist Lerato Mbele who works for the BBC hs heaped praises on Ghana after a recent visit.

Mbele, like the thousands who have visited Ghana recently for the Year of Return, had nothing but great praise for our country. She reserved her most special praise for the Kotoka International Airport which she said is top notch.

Many people who travel to Ghana since then praise the airport profusely.

Mbele wrote on Twitter: “Kudos to Ghana 🇬🇭 the refurbished airport is 👌🏽… the process for visa on arrival is super smooth, MUCH better than bettor. Communication with passengers is good 🎤 And the shopping 🛍 options in the terminal are 😍 – so many African luxury brands. Really excellent.”

Checkout her tweet below..