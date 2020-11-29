4 hours ago

Celebrated reggae/dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, better known by his stage name Stonebwoy, has been cautioned to be careful of his ties with Ghanaian music producer, Aisha Modi.

Appearing on Entertainment Review, a popular weekend entertainment program aired on Peace FM Saturdays and hosted by Kwesi Aboagye, Aisha Modi said she is the 'godmother' of Stonebwoy and that nothing can separate the two.

According to Aisha, her love for the industry has made her invest in many musicians in the country, but unlike Stonebwoy, all of them have been ungrateful.

She said she has over the years invested in the likes of Obrafour, KK Fosu, Samini, Sarkodie, Ofori Amponsa amongst others but none appreciated her efforts.

She, however, took them to the cleaners, branding all of them as greedy on live radio.

To her, her involvement with Stonebwoy will never cut off since the two have grown to understand each other perfectly, disclosing how "respectful" and "faithful" the singer is.

But, commenting on this development, an outspoken member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Patrick Kwarteng Sarpong, popularly known as P.K. Sarpong said Stonebwoy should be careful of the music producer.

P.K. who could not fathom why Modi will say all manner of things about those musicians she previously worked with, remarked that the latter's conducts on the Entertainment Review show yesterday could be directed at the 'Anloga Junction' hitmaker someday.

"Stonebwoy should be careful of Aisha Modi. She may do to him tomorrow what she has done to all the musicians she slighted yesterday." He cautioned.