28 minutes ago

Former Kotoko management member Ben Nti has questioned why anyone would want the club's Executive Chairman out of the club despite all he has done and continue to do for the team.

The former Administrative Manager is aghast at the incessant vilification directed at the revered business magnate by a section of the club's supporters.

He has therefore issued a stern warning to the Kotoko supporters who want to see the back of Dr. Kwame Kyei to be careful what they wish for as they could plunge the club into the doldrums.

''Am speaking as a supporter not a former management member. I have always been a supporter, a circle member to a circle PRO then rose to become a regional PRO to a national secretary and then a management member,'' he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

''You have started this same thing you did to Dr KK Sarpong, now if Dr Kwame Kyei should say he's fed up and leaves,who will take up the running of the club?

''In these trying times where there's no football. Should Dr Kyei leave who will take care of the pressing Asante Kotoko bills. Let's not do that.''

All is not well within the Kotoko hierarchy as Edmund Ackah stepped down as a management member due to insults from Dr. Kwame Kyei owned Light Fm.