In its quest to ensure the safe development of the Keta Port, the Keta Investment Promotion Center is urging natives of the 36 States of Anlo to be wary in disseminating information to anyone in relation to the Keta Port project.

The KIPC in a statement issued on Friday explains that, “One significant risk and potential concern associated with the Keta Port project pertains to the displacement of

certain families and communities, as certain areas may be for container terminals or other related infrastructure,” thus the need to be careful.

Below is the full statement:

1. KIPC desires to make a strong WAKE UP CALL to the natives of the 36 States of Anlo, on a very important subject matter of interest in the development of the Keta Port;

2. This timely call goes especially to our chiefs, clan and family heads, the youth, assembly members and the local political actors to be very thoughtful and vigilant in any discussion with anyone in relation to the Keta Port project;

3. One significant risk and potential concern associated with the Keta Port project pertains to the displacement of certain families and communities, as certain areas may be for container terminals or other related infrastructure;

4. In light of the circumstances, certain individuals with questionable motives and significant political influence are

devising strategic schemes to discreetly persuade our chiefs and youths or form alliances through marriage with

some influential families. Their ultimate goal is to dispose clans and families of their lands under the guise of

‘development’.

In some instances, they will say the land will be used for estate development, farming among other funny uses;

5. As we speak, there are some noticeable activities,erecting land demarcation poles, on certain lands at Borlove-

Norlofi by some hidden faces,whose modus operandi I have alluded to above. I urge the chiefs and people of

Borlove-Norlofi, take the necessary steps to investigate and seek clarifications;

6. Some of our chiefs, youth leaders, opinion leaders, local political actors and media personnel will be earmarked for

settlement with houses in plush communities in Accra and Tema, some will be sent abroad, others too will be placed on juicy monthly stipends etc to remain mute on any issues.

KIPC’s Cautions and Suggestions:

1. Let’s not betray the posterity and future generations because of greed. Let’s not allow our economic conditions to lead us into any regrettable decisions;

2. Where it becomes necessary, KIPC and its dozens of experts are available to offer good counsel. Better still, let’s have a family conversation, public fora, so as to be guided and guarded. Yes, we support development projects but let no one take advantage of our hunger and poverty;

3. We have picked some signals of frantic efforts being made by those questionable individuals, who believe Ghana is

their willed property, to have our targeted lands acquired and legally titled before the end of 2024;

4. If they succeed, I am afraid, we will soon receive court injunctions and orders asking us to vacate our fatherland; and

5. For the avoidance of doubt and smooth development of the Port project, we suggest, as an interested party, to the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority(GPHA) to make public or hold a stakeholder engagement to disclose any or the Public Private Partnership Agreement entered into with anyone or institution in respect of the Keta Port project.

Source: citifmonline