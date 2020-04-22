31 minutes ago

General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr. Justice Yankson, has said that as health experts their persistent view of the nation remaining in a partial lockdown would do the country much good but that cannot be the only reason to look at.

"President Akufo-Addo as the leader of the nation aside taking health issues seriously has to as well consider a bigger picture of looking at the socio-economic impact," he said.

"We (health experts) are strictly concentrating on the health aspect of the country and cannot have our views be at par with that of the President. We are not by our decisions putting fear in citizens but advising that we take good care of ourselves for COVID-19 is real," he added.

Speaking in an interview with UTV, Dr. Justice Yankson advised citizens to be careful of themselves by complying with the precautionary measures put in place as they are also committed in doing their best to fight the disease.

He indicated that the disease has now reached the community level, so the District Assemblies should speed-up the education in their areas to create much awareness as a measure to curtail it.

"Lifting of the partial lockdown does not mean freedom to the country because there are some affected persons amongst us that we cannot see," he passionately cautioned.