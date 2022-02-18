1 hour ago

US-based Ghanaian journalist and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Loud Silence TV, Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor, has clashed with Kwame A Plus over his failure to run a consistent commentary on the controversial E-levy.

A Plus is one of the influential personalities in the country who have given the Akufo-Addo government a fierce battle in its quest to introduce an electronic transaction levy.

But appearing on Metro Tv's Good Evening Ghana show recently, A Plus said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) must stop its crusade against the proposed 1.75 percent E-levy as according to him, the same party will justify its need and even increase the rate should it come to power in the future.

“These guys [NDC] will make all the noise about e-levy, will come to power and the same people will come and sit here and justify it. E-levy will be increased. NDC will come to power and increase e-levy. When NDC comes to power, they will not abolish e-levy. Somebody will sit on this show and explain to you why E-Levy is now very important,” he said.

Reacting to the comments on his Facebook page, Kevin Taylor fired A Plus, asking the latter to be focused and consistent in the stuff he talks about as a man.

He wrote, “Consistency must be part of every man's destiny. #focus”