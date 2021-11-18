3 hours ago

Head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum has called on the supporters of the club to be patient with the team as he strive to build a winsome side.

The reds have started the season in blistering fashion having won all their three matches in the opening rounds of the campaign.

Kotoko have defeated Dreams FC, Bechem United and Bibiani Gold Stars in their three matches in the Ghana Premier League prompting supporters of the club to go into delirium but has asked for patience and support from the vociferous fan base of the club.

According to the former WAFA boss, the supporters should root for the team like they have been doing all this while and keep believing.

“I want the fans to be patient, they should be supportive like they’ve been, they should have confidence and believe in the team and always being by us”

“They should let us feel their presence around the team and am sure when they do that it will motivate the gentlemen out there to deliver their best for the good image of Asante Kotoko” he said.

The porcupine warriors will on Saturday take on Techiman Eleven Wonders in their match day 4 clash.