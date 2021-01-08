1 hour ago

A Lebanese-Ghanaian and sympathizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Fadi Samih Dabbousi says some New Patriotic Party (NPP) national officeholders should be dropped off their positions at the next executive elections before they are exposed of their immoral acts.

His outburst comes after the NPP lost the 8th Speaker of Parliament position to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Aside from NPP's Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye losing to NDC's Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, the Thursday dawn election was also marred with some political acrobats where Carlos Ahenkorah, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tema West constituency, snatched ballot papers during then cunting.

The conduct by the former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry has opened doors for criticisms from all angles towards the ruling party.

But, reacting to the issues in a post on Facebook, the CEO and Founder at Alert Ghana Communications and Media Network said, some national executives of the party must go home for not having the interest of the party at heart.

According to him, some NPP national officeholders only care about their girlfriends and buying properties for them in foreign lands.

Fadi Dabbousi positioned that he was looking forward to seeing those executives voted out of their positions during the party's National Executive Election before he washes their dirty linens in public with "inevitable fact".

"Looking forward to the NPP National Executive Elections. Some who care more about their girlfriends, buying them properties in the UK and other places would have to go home before someone washes their dirty linen in public with all the facts, which is inevitable," he fumed.

In a backup post, Mr Dabbousi called the bluff of those calling him to pull down his write-up following its repercussions on the party. He said some footsoldiers have drastically been affected by recent happenings within the party and that his post about changing executives and exposing their rots should be considered as something that can create positive impacts.

"Why should I pull my post down? You say it is affecting the party? But the machinations of miscreants affected the party to the point that we have even lost the "Speaker" position. We have already been affected drastically, so my post about changing executives and exposing some must rather have a fortifying and unifying effect. Besides the diapers of some folks have to be changed." He fired back at detractors.