Deputy Trade Minister and MP for the New Juaben South constituency, Michael Okyere Baafi, has urged members of the campaign team of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be very strategic when campaigning in the constituency.

According to him, this year’s constituency campaign would be run like a private company where targets would be set for every campaign team member to achieve.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of NPP’s campaign Coordinating team in the constituency, Mr Baafi added that the party is poised to mount an effective campaign, therefore enough resources and logistics would be provided for the campaign members.

The Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry called for a hands-on deckhands-on-deck togetherness to ensure that the party breaks the eight.

However, he was very optimistic the campaign team would deliver and ensure that the party maximizes its votes in these constituencies to break the eight.

Ernest Kwaku Boateng, the Chairman of the campaign coordinating sub-committee on communications noted that the party would run an all-inclusive campaign bringing together every member of the party to share ideas.

He stated that the party this time around would not embark on any flamboyant campaign but rather a strategic campaign which would target the youth to garner more votes for the NPP to continue their good work.

Mr Boateng indicated that all disgruntled party members within the constituency would be brought on board to ensure unity and togetherness before strategically embarking on their game.

He further disclosed that the campaign coordinating team of the New Juaben South constituency would run a different campaign operation because of the adoption of two constituencies namely Yilo Krobo and Ayensuano which are under their jurisdiction.