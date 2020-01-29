25 minutes ago

The founder and leader of the Glorious Wave Church, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has cautioned Ghanaians not to trust the Electoral Commission (EC) to do a yeoman’s job during the 2020 general elections later this year.

The renowned preacher, who was speaking to Mugabe Maase on Inside Politics on Power 97.9 FM, revealed that the country’s electoral body had been engaging some persons to assist in the collation of election results which is likely to spark pockets of violence.

“I have said it already that don’t trust the EC…be vigilant or else something will happen,” he said.

Prophet Kobi, who also disclosed that the EC is seeking help from Nigeria’s electoral management body ahead of the December polls, stated that he had already prophesied the possible election related misunderstandings in his church on the eve of new year’s day.

“Mugabe, I have already said it and people know so we have to be careful…things are not going the right way…I see darkness befalling Ghana,” he added.

Prophet Badu Kobi’s disclosure Monday afternoon come at a time the EC is struggling to redeem its image following the announcement that it will compile a new voters’ register ahead of the December polls, which has sparked controversies in the country.