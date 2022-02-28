2 hours ago

The district manager of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai, Joseph Aneefi has cautioned the general public especially those in the municipality to against fake electricity meters.

Speaking in an interview with on Ashh fm morning show dubbed National Agenda Mr. Aneefi hinted that, clients should be careful when using cables in their various homes and follow the process and procedures to acquire meters .

He further urged farmers who burn their farms and burn their service poles in a process should desist from that act else anyone who commits such act will face the law.

He however revealed that measures has been put in place to educate the farmers to avoid burning of light poles in the municipal.

Mr. Joseph finally encouraged the public to be vigilant and report any act of illegal meters acquirement and light poles to ECG since a lot of fake meters are in the municipality and he is not aware of and added that, he will not spare any worker who is catched in such act.

Story: Barbara Koranteng