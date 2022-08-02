1 hour ago

The Black Sharks of Ghana will this week travel to Cairo for the 2nd leg of the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Sand Pharaohs’ of Egypt.

The Black Sharks won the 1st leg 6-5 at the Laboma Beach in Accra and will be seeking to protect the slender lead to make it to the Africa Cup of Nations in Mozambique. The match between Egypt and Ghana will take place at the Stade Sedi Bashr in Alexandria on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 15:00GMT.

The following articles in the Regulations governing the Qualifying phase will apply in case two teams have scored the same number of goals during the two matches

Article 13:

13.1. The matches are organised by direct knock-out system played home and away.

13.2. Each match shall last 36 minutes, comprising three periods of 12 minutes with an interval of 3 minutes in between periods

13.3. If after the end of the regular time of the second match, the two teams have scored the same number of goals during the two matches, the team which will have scored the greatest number of away goals will be qualified for the next round of the competition.

In case the number of away goals is also the same or if the results of the two matches are nil, the winner shall be determined by penalty kicks.