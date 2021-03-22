2 hours ago

Ghana Beach Soccer is set to reap from a sponsorship extension agreement from CalBank as the reward of consistency, transparency, accountability and steady growth since 2011 when the engagement between the two parties first took off.

It has been exactly ten years since one of Ghana's most successful indigenous financial institutions - CalBank, signed a sponsorship agreement with Ghana Beach Soccer.

On Monday, 22nd March 2021, CalBank is set to extend her support for the fast-growing sport with a presentation at Laboma Beach in Accra.

This feat of ten consecutive years of support makes the partnership between CalBank and the sand sport, one of the longest sustained corporate/sports relationships in Ghana.

The presentation is expected to attract a cross-section of the press corps, dignitaries from Ghana Football, friends and general stakeholders of Ghana Beach Soccer to mention a few.

CalBank will be represented by the Marketing Manager, Mr Kofi Siabi; who is expected to reiterate the Bank’s continual support for the sport as part of its corporate responsibility in developing lesser-known sports in the country.

Over the years, CalBank has invested in the management of Beach Soccer with sustained financial support which has been made available upon request by the association for their various projects.

It would be recalled that during the unveiling of the most recent package before the Covid-19 scourge in 2019, Mr Kofi Siabi revealed, “the Bank is keen to support the Ghana Beach Soccer in the construction of a Beach Soccer Arena so we would advise that you take advantage of this.”

In response, Mr Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, then President of the GBSA, expressed his excitement for CalBank’s continual support. He affirmed that this support will give them the impetus to renew discussions with the various landowners as they seek to secure land for the construction of the proposed arena in 2021/22.

At the same function, Dr Kofi Amoah, Chairman of the Normalization Committee for GFA, praised the stakeholders and CalBank for their relentless efforts despite the many challenges they have faced over the years.

Source: GhanaBeachSoccer.com