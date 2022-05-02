2 hours ago

The live draw for the Beach Soccer FA Cup competition will be held at the GFA Conference room on Thursday May 5,2022.

Sixteen (16) clubs will be in the hat for the draw which is scheduled to begin at 11:00am.

The Beach Soccer FA Cup competition will set the stage for a full calendar next season after a structure has been put in place for the organization of the national Beach Soccer League.

The Laboma Beach in Accra and the newly constructed Beach Soccer pitch at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram have been selected to host the competition with the season set to come to a close on or before June 30, 2022.

The following clubs will compete in the Beach Soccer FA Cup competition: