1 hour ago

An online forum supervised by the IT manager and clubs licensing officer at the Ghana FA,Mr Francis Adu has successfully been held.

At the end of the consultations, a timetable for beach soccer clubs to submit their credentials and relevant documents was released.

This would enable teams provide all necessary paper work to the FA secretariat to verify and process before being entered onto the digital database.

Mr Francis Adu clarified the criteria, mode of submission, qualifications and other relevant information required by the secretariat and gave a deadline of three weeks for applications to be submitted.

Currently, 27 clubs from the various regions have provisionally applied to join the FA from the previous Ghana Beach Soccer Association who have managed the sport for over a decade.

Among the participants were the Chairman of Ghana Beach Soccer Yaw Ampofo Ankrah,Gfa Beach Soccer Committee Secretary Sena Akoto Ampaw and CalBank Sponsorship/Marketing officials Kofi Siabi and Peter Hall.

The Greater Accra Beach Soccer Coordinator

Chief Ollenu Davies,

and George Darko the head of Ghana Beach Beach Soccer referees were also participants.

Others were Beach soccer operations officer Nana Poku Amankwah, media officer Dennis Mensah and Worlanyo Wallace Spokesperson for Cheetah Beach Soccer club.

Club representatives from Volta, Central, Western and Greater regions also took part in the session.

The next beach soccer forum is expected to be held at the end of of the first week of September 2020.

Source: Sports Zone