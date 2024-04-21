4 hours ago

Bechem United and Bofoakwa Tano battled to a hard-fought 1-1 draw in the highly anticipated Bono derby at the Coronation Park in Sunyani on Sunday.

Boat-At Regain broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 29th minute, putting Bechem United ahead with a well-taken goal.

However, Bofoakwa Tano responded swiftly, with Bashiru Abu leveling the score just eight minutes later, ensuring the teams went into halftime on level terms.

Despite both sides pushing for a winning goal in the second half, they remained evenly matched, ultimately settling for a share of the spoils.

The draw sees Bechem United maintain their position in 6th place on the league table, while Bofoakwa Tano remain just above the relegation zone.